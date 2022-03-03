Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,203. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

