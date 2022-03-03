Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

TSE LB traded down C$0.75 on Thursday, reaching C$42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,189. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

