JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading 1.9% Higher

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

