Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) were up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.