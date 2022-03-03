Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 2.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 41.43% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

