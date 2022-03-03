Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 2.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 41.43% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (VPOP)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.