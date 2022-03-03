First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 887.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

