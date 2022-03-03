FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.