FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. FFBW has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

