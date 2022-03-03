American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:AEO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 689,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $16,414,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

