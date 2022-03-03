MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $104,802.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.19 or 0.99849676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025789 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,367,293 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.