Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

UPS traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.68. 22,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

