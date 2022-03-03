MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,816.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.07.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1,410.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
