MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,816.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1,410.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.