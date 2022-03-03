Moneywise Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,560. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

