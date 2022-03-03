Resource Planning Group Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,466. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.