Resource Planning Group Has $12.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.1% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,096. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.