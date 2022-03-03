Resource Planning Group Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.06. 368,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.