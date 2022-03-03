Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTC SNIRF remained flat at $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday. Senior has a 52 week low of 1.64 and a 52 week high of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

