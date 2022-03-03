Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

WIPKF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Winpak has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

