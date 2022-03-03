Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INVE traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 29,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,260. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Identiv by 5,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Identiv by 612.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Identiv by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

