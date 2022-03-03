Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

