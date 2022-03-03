Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 460,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

