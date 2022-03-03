Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 887 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,573. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.