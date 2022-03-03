Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 117,602.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 184,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 184,636 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

RTX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 231,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

