Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 261,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.