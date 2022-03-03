Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 590 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,444. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.