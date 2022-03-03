Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Target stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

