Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 802,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.