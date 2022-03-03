Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$44.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNLIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

First National Financial stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

