Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$44.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNLIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

First National Financial stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.