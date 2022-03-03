Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:JG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,045. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.