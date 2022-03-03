Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$37.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.39. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.