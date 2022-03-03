Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 65,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -150.41, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

