Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Trading 12.7% Higher

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. 20,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23.
About Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBOF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.