Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.00 and last traded at $115.51. Approximately 6,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Get Airbus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.