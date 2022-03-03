Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 4%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
Recommended Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.