NFT Alley Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,849.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $20,236.04 and approximately $95,849.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

