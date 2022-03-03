Lobstex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,027.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $790,768.29 and $174,027.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 149.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,228,885 coins and its circulating supply is 23,153,459 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

