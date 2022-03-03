Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 585,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

