SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $$19.01 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. SCSK has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.28.
SCSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCSK (SCSKF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.