Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,745 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 360,026 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

