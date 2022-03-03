Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $237.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

