Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $348.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

