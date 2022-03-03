Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $44.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,996.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,315.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

