Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 218,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

