Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 239,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

