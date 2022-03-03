Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

