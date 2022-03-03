Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.49. Hershey has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Argus upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

