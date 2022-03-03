Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.58.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.88. 1,162,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.71. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$28.48 and a 52 week high of C$58.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

