Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) received a C$26.00 target price from Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.69. 172,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,327. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.44.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

