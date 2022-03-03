Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

