Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
