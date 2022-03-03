Lynch & Associates IN Invests $264,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,157,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.