Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,132. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

